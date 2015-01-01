Abstract

We investigate the determinants and over time patterns of perceptions toward wife beating from 2012 to 2018 in Pakistan. We use two waves of the Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey that include ever-married women and men aged 15 to 49 (12,607 women and 3052 men in 2012 and 11,543 women and 3055 men in 2018). Education, employment, wealth, and region influence attitudes toward wife beating. While women are generally more tolerant toward wife beating than men, the presence of a family member during the interview further increased their tolerance toward wife beating. Wife beating support has increased over time among women whose interviews were overheard and men. Additionally, households with joint decision-making have a lower tolerance toward wife beating, even lower than households where the wife is the main decision-maker.

Language: en