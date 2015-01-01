|
Citation
|
Boateng JD, Tenkorang EY, Issahaku P. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38470542
|
Abstract
|
Economic abuse is a significant gender-based problem in Ghana and sub-Saharan Africa, but few studies explore the consequences of this type of abuse on women's lives and their coping strategies. This study examined the narratives of 16 Ghanaian women in intimate relationships who experienced economic abuse in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Upper East regions of Ghana.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
coping; economic abuse; Ghana; health; poverty; women