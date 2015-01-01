Abstract

Economic abuse is a significant gender-based problem in Ghana and sub-Saharan Africa, but few studies explore the consequences of this type of abuse on women's lives and their coping strategies. This study examined the narratives of 16 Ghanaian women in intimate relationships who experienced economic abuse in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Upper East regions of Ghana.



RESULTS indicate economic abuse negatively affected female survivors' jobs, businesses, and food security and led to physical violence and adverse health implications. Some women coped by relying on external family networks, religion, and theft from husbands, while others trivialized their experiences.

