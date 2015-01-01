Abstract

The prevalence of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) behavior in adolescents has increased significantly in the early 21(st) century. The phenomenon of NSSI behavior has become one of the key health problems in the field of adolescent psychiatry and psychology over the past decade worldwide. However, the social characteristics and factors influencing NSSI are very different in different regions of the world. Studies of self-harming behavior indicate that the upward trend is almost equally relevant for developing and developed countries. To date, the methodological basis for the diagnosis of NSSI has not been sufficiently developed in the Russian Federation, there are only some studies of NSSI both from an empirical perspective and in the context of the search for risk factors, causes and functions, models of comorbidity with mental disorders.



Распространенность несуицидального самоповреждающего поведения (НССП) у подростков значительно возросла в начале XXI века. Феномен НССП стал одной из ключевых проблем здравоохранения в области подростковой психиатрии и психологии за последнее десятилетие во всем мире. Однако социальные характеристики и факторы, влияющие на НССП, в разных регионах мира весьма различны. Исследования самоповреждающего поведения свидетельствуют о том, что тенденция к увеличению практически одинаково актуальна для развивающихся и развитых стран. На сегодняшний день в РФ недостаточно разработана методологическая база для диагностики НССП, существуют лишь единичные исследования НССП как в эмпирическом ракурсе, так и в контексте поиска факторов риска, причин и функций, моделей коморбидности с психическими расстройствами.

Language: ru