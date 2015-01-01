SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yang Y, Liu Y, Li G, Zhang Z, Liu Y. Transp. Res. E Logist. Transp. Rev. 2024; 183: e103426.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tre.2024.103426

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Automatic Identification System (AIS) data holds immense research value in the maritime industry because of its massive scale and the ability to reveal the spatial-temporal variation patterns of vessels. Unfortunately, its potential has long been limited by traditional methodologies. The emergence of machine learning (ML) offers a promising avenue to unlock the full potential of AIS data. In recent years, there has been a growing interest among researchers in leveraging ML to analyze and utilize AIS data. This paper, therefore, provides a comprehensive review of ML applications using AIS data and offers valuable suggestions for future research, such as constructing benchmark AIS datasets, exploring more deep learning (DL) and deep reinforcement learning (DRL) applications on AIS-based studies, and developing large-scale ML models trained by AIS data.


Language: en

Keywords

AIS data; Anomaly detection; Collision avoidance; Energy efficiency; Machine learning; Maritime research; Trajectory prediction

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print