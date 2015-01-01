Abstract

To manage traffic emergencies, cities require multiple types of traffic rescue vehicles, which need to be dispatched from various rescue stations dispersed throughout the city. A reasonable way of deploying the rescue vehicles must be determined given that the times and locations at which the traffic emergencies occur are uncertain. In this paper, we propose a two-stage stochastic programming approach to deploying multiple types of emergency vehicles in response to traffic accidents in the context of uncertainty. The first stage of the proposed model concerns decisions on the quantities of the different types of vehicles to be stocked at each rescue station. In the second stage, when the locations and accident rescue demands are realized in each scenario, the decision-making involves dispatch of the emergency vehicles to the traffic accidents. To solve the proposed model, we suggest a variable neighborhood search method. Using the road network of Jiading District, Shanghai, as an example, we perform numerical experiments to investigate the efficiency of the proposed method and the model validity. Some managerial implications are also outlined in the sensitivity analysis.

Language: en