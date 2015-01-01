|
Steininger KW, Posch A, Thaller A, Romirer C, Maier R, Fleiß E, Jäger G, Nabernegg S, Plakolb S, Heinfellner H, Thaller O, Schulev-Steindl E. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2024; 128: e104081.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
Mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions has emerged as a crucial challenge for the passenger transport system. We introduce an inter- and transdisciplinary scheme for the development and assessment of socially and politically feasible transport policy packages to achieve net-zero transport emissions and illustrate the scheme via application to the EU member state of Austria. We find mutual disciplinary dependencies as well as the need for co-generation between science and practice, with a varying mix of stakeholders and disciplines relevant across different scheme steps.
Carbon–neutral transport; Climate policy; Policy design; Policy impact analysis; Transdisciplinary research; Transport policy package