Abstract

The management of mixed traffic systems is critical to realize the benefits of connected and automated vehicles (CAVs). Generally, the benefits of CAVs can be categorized into the one-dimensional benefits of improving car-following performance and the two-dimensional benefits of efficiently addressing right-of-way conflicts. Researchers have proposed dedicated lanes that can exploit the one-dimensional benefits of CAVs, but the two-dimensional benefits remain unexplored in mixed traffic environments. To fully release the benefits of CAVs, we introduce an innovative approach for managing mixed traffic in road networks, known as the dedicated intersection strategy. Specifically, the dedicated intersection strategy refers to constructing two-dimensional CAV-dedicated right-of-way within the road network, achieving separation between CAVs and human driven vehicles (HDVs) at the intersection level. However, the deployment problem of dedicated intersections is an NP-hard problem. Therefore, we propose a bi-level solving framework, in which the upper level determines the dedicated intersection deployment scheme and the lower level solves the corresponding traffic assignment problem. To quickly find adequate deployment schemes, we propose an artificial bee colony based intelligent algorithm. Our numerical experiments demonstrate that the proposed algorithm can quickly find near-optimal dedicated intersection deployment schemes within a small number of iterations. Compared to regular intersections, the deployment of dedicated intersections in the road network can improve overall traffic system efficiency, particularly for CAVs. Finally, microscopic traffic simulation experiments further verify the superior performance of the proposed dedicated intersection strategy.

Language: en