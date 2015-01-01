SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lei C, Ouyang Y. Transp. Res. B Methodol. 2024; 181: e102904.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trb.2024.102904

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper seeks an analytical estimate of the expected distance for visiting an arbitrary subset of independently and uniformly distributed random points within a compact region. This problem has many real-world application contexts such as the emerging on-demand transportation and logistics services (e.g., ridesharing, customized buses). The lower bounds of the expected optimal tour length are analytically derived by considering a so-called "trapping effect", which explicitly addresses probabilistically the situation that some of the tour legs must connect points that are not neighbors. A parametric approach is developed to estimate the expected optimal tour length for both Euclidean and rectilinear metrics. Numerical experiments demonstrate the validity of these bounds, as well as the closeness of the proposed estimator to simulated results.


Language: en

Keywords

Continuous approximation; Dynamic routing; On-demand service; TSP

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print