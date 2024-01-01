Abstract

In order to support governmental implementation policy and associated interventions related to environmental policy and legislation, understanding the public's acceptability towards these policies is crucial. One significant environmental issue is the proper disposal of end-of-life vehicles (ELVs), which can cause harm to the environment. To assess social acceptability towards ELV policy, a scale was developed consisting of 49 measurement items with five latent constructs: psychological and social cognitive constructs, environmental constructs, and social support. Content validation was performed by three experts who produced an item-content validity index greater than 0.79. To test the validity and reliability of the construct items, a case study was conducted in Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi (JABODETABEK), Indonesia, with 250 respondents. Exploratory factor analysis showed that 48 items matched the validity and reliability requirements, and all constructs showed very good or excellent reliability based on Cronbach's alpha coefficient rule. The developed scale fulfills all the requirements of validity and reliability and can be used as a new instrument to measure a person's desire to implement ELV policies, especially in developing countries like Indonesia. This study can contribute to developing and implementing effective environmental policies and legislation related to ELV.

