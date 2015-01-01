Abstract

Excessive daytime sleepiness is a common symptom of sleep disorders. Despite its prevalence, it remains difficult to define, detect, and address. The difficulties surrounding sleepiness have been linked to an ambiguous conceptualization, a large variety of scales and measures, and the overlap with other constructs, such as fatigue. The present study aims to investigate patients' descriptions of sleepiness-related daytime complaints and their phenomenology. We performed semi-directed interviews with patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (N = 15) or narcolepsy (N = 5). The interviewers took care of utilizing the participants' terminology when describing daytime complaints related to their sleep disorder. Various aspects of the daytime complaints were investigated, such as their description and temporality. The transcribed content was thematically analyzed using an eclectic coding system, yielding five themes. The participants used different interchangeable descriptors (tired, sleepy, fatigued, exhausted) to express their daytime complaints. They enriched their description with indexes of magnitude (ranging from 'not especially' to 'most gigantic, extreme'), oppositions to other states (using antipodes like energy, alertness, wakefulness, or rest), and indications of fluctuations over the day. Interestingly, the participants often used metaphors to express their experiences and their struggles. The lived experiences of the patients were found to not always align with common self-reported monitoring tools of sleepiness and to relate only in part with current conceptions. In practice, it is important to probe daytime complaints, such as daytime sleepiness, with a broader consideration, for example, by exploring antipodes, consequences, and time-of-day fluctuations.

