Abstract

There seems to be a consensus that adolescents worldwide are not getting enough sleep. This study aimed to evaluate the psychometric properties of the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) in adolescents using the item response theory. A psychometric study was conducted with 2206 adolescents aged 18 and 19 years in the city of São Luís, Maranhão, Brazil. The dimensionality of the ESS was assessed by principal component analysis. A Samejima's graded response model (SGRM) was fitted to it. The findings of this study showed a good internal consistency and the unidimensionality of the ESS. Considering the latent trait continuum, we obtained three levels, with anchor items. For the item 'Sitting still in a public place', the adolescents presented a small possibility of dozing in level 1, and a medium and great possibility in level 2. The item 'Sitting around talking to someone' presented small, medium, and great possibilities of dozing in level 3. The ESS with five items showed satisfactory psychometric properties. In addition, the results from the SGRM showed that adolescents with high levels of sleepiness are likely to nod off or sleep sitting up while talking to someone. This study allows us to understand excessive daytime sleepiness in adolescents.

