Abstract

A negative attitude toward sleep has greatly affected sleep habits. In addition to contributing to physical and metabolic disorders, poor sleep quality may cause emotional disturbances. This study aimed to measure sleep behavior and factors contributing to poor sleep quality in the Madinah region, Saudi Arabia. We also assessed whether the use of sleeping aids improved peoples sleep. Three hundred and ninety-nine adults in the Madinah region of Saudi Arabia participated in this cross-sectional study. Three data domains were collected using an online questionnaire between 30 January and 26 April 2022. In the first domain, the characteristics of participants were discussed. In the second domain, questions about sleep behavior were asked. In the third domain, we examined the types, frequency, and impact of sleep aid use. Out of the 399 participants, 154 (38.59%) reported sleep problems. A total of 64.94% of the 154 participants blamed stress as the leading cause of their sleep disorders, and 74.68% of those with sleep problems reported reduced productivity. Among those who reported having sleep problems, 46.10% used sleep aids, with Panadol night (antihistamine) being the most used, 49.30%, followed by Melatonin at 39.44%. Sleep quality improved by 67.6% among those who used sleep aids. A total of 71.8% of the participants think it is not safe to use sleep aids in the long term. Our findings suggest that sleep problems are a prevalent concern in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, and even though the use of sleep aids improved sleep quality, it should be considered an emerging and important public health objective in Saudi Arabia. Further studies are needed to evaluate sleep quality and the level of sleep aid usage among other Saudi Arabian regions.

