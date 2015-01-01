Abstract

The visual and non-visual effectiveness of light is often determined by measuring the spectrally weighed irradiance on the corneal plane. This is typically achieved using spectral irradiance or illuminance measurements, captured in a hemispheric (2π) geometry with a diffuser. However, the human binocular field of view (FOV) is not a perfect hemisphere, as it is occluded both upward and downward. Previous research on FOV-restricted measurements is limited, leaving the error from using hemispheric measurements for non-visual quantities undefined. In our study, we tackled this issue by designing and 3D printing FOV occlusions as attachments to spectral measurement devices. We took measurements with and without the occlusion in various laboratory (light from different directions) and real-world lighting situations (light typically from above). Our findings reveal a reduction of visual and melanopic values due to the FOV occlusion. These ranged from negligible to more than 60% in realistic scenarios. Interestingly, the reduction was consistent for both visual and melanopic parameters, as the distribution of light in the FOV was generally spectrally homogeneous. An exception occurred in a specific artificial laboratory situation, where the melanopic daylight (D65) efficacy ratio changed by more than a factor of 2 solely because of the FOV occlusion. Additionally, we observed that head orientation had a marked effect on all quantities measured. In conclusion, our results highlight the potential for substantial errors when solely relying on vertical, hemispheric measurements in experiments and non-visual lighting design projects. We encourage the (additional) use of FOV occlusion in eye-level measurements for typical viewing directions, and we are providing open-source 3D-print files to facilitate this practice.

Language: en