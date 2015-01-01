Abstract

It has recently been noted that a reduction in sleep reactivity, characterized as the trait-like degree to which exposure to stress interferes with sleep, and anxiety sensitivity are associated with reduced insomnia severity. This study aimed to examine whether sleep reactivity and anxiety sensitivity are associated with insomnia-related depression and anxiety among city government employees in Japan. This cross-sectional study included 1810 city government employees of Koka City, Japan (mean age (standard deviation): 45.33 (12.20) years) who completely answered the scales for sleep reactivity, anxiety sensitivity, anxiety, and depression. Stepwise multiple regression analysis adjusted for demographic data showed that anxiety sensitivity (β = 0.39) was significantly linked to anxiety, and sleep reactivity (β = 0.36) was significantly linked to depression in individuals with insomnia. Additionally, the results of a logistic regression analysis adjusted for demographic data showed that anxiety sensitivity and sleep reactivity were relevant factors for anxious insomnia (OR = 12.69) and depressive insomnia (OR = 8.73), respectively. Whereas both sleep reactivity (OR = 14.67) and anxiety sensitivity (OR = 6.14) were associated with combined insomnia. These findings indicate that sleep reactivity is strongly associated with depressive symptoms, and anxiety sensitivity is strongly associated with anxiety symptoms in individuals with insomnia.

