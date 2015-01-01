|
Soysal P, Smith L. Aging Clin. Exp. Res. 2024; 36(1): e66.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38472505
BACKGROUND: This study aims to compare frequency and coexistence of geriatric syndromes in older patients with dementia to those without dementia.
*Deglutition Disorders; *Dementia/epidemiology; *Disorders of Excessive Somnolence; *Malnutrition; *Sarcopenia/epidemiology; *Sleep Initiation and Maintenance Disorders; *Urinary Incontinence/epidemiology; Aged; Aged, 80 and over; Dementia; Fear; Female; Frailty; Geriatric Assessment/methods; Geriatric syndromes; Humans; Male; Malnutrition; Older adults; Polypharmacy; Prevalence