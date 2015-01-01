Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aims to compare frequency and coexistence of geriatric syndromes in older patients with dementia to those without dementia.



METHODS: 1392 patients admitted to geriatric outpatient clinics were evaluated. Evaluations for eleven geriatric syndromes including polypharmacy, malnutrition, fraility, sarcopenia, dysphagia, urinary incontinence, fear of falling, falls, insomnia, excessive daytime sleepiness, and orthostatic hypotension (OH) were carried out in consultation with the patient and the caregiver. Two groups with and without dementia were matched according to age and gender using the propensity score matching method.



RESULTS: A total of 738 patients, 369 with dementia and 369 without dementia were included, of whom 70.1% were female and the mean age was 80.5 ± 6.8. Polypharmacy, malnutrition, frailty, sarcopenia, dysphagia, fear of falling, and excessive daytime sleepiness were significantly higher in patients with dementia (p < 0.05). There was no difference between OH, urinary incontinence and insomnia between groups (p > 0.05). The co-existence of 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 and ≥ 5 geriatric syndromes in the same patient was 4.3%, 10.2%, 11.8%, 16.8%, 13.4% and 43.7% in non-dementia patients, respectively; 2.4%, 7.2%, 9.6%, 8.3%, 10.4% and 62.1% in those with dementia, respectively (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: The presence and co-existence of geriatric syndromes is common in patients with dementia. These geriatric syndromes should be examined by clinicians and healthcare professionals who work with the demented population, so that more successful management of dementia patients may be achieved.

Language: en