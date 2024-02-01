Abstract

AIMS: To characterize the clinical features of ocular trauma resulting from lawn mower, identify determinants of unfavorable final visual acuity (FVA), and assess the spectrum of microbial in posttraumatic endophthalmitis.



METHODS: This retrospective study enrolled patients who experienced ocular trauma due to lawn mower at Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center from January 2013 to August 2021. Demographics, clinical features, isolated microorganisms, risk factors influencing reduced visual acuity, treatment regimens, and utilization of eyewear were collected.



RESULTS: The study included 140 participants (140 eyes) (49.47 ± 12.03 years, 95% male). The predominant injury manifestations were penetrating globe injuries (75.7%) and intraocular foreign bodies (51.4%). Endophthalmitis occurred in 35 cases (25%) and Bacillus cereus (23.5%) was the primary pathogen, followed by Staphylococcus epidermidis (11.8%) and Streptococcus species (11.8%). Following the initial assessment, where 77.9% of patients had initial visual acuity (IVA) at grade IV (ranging from light perception to 4/200) and only 0.7% attained grade I (better than 20/40), post-treatment results revealed that 5.7% achieved FVA at grade I, with a concurrent decrease in patients with grade IV vision to 64.3%. Multivariate logistic regression revealed that injury protection (p < 0.001, OR = 0.237, 95% CI = 0.126-0.446), IVA (p = 0.001, OR = 4.102, 95% CI = 1.730-9.729), and retinal detachment (p = 0.042, OR = 8.105, 95% CI = 1.075-61.111) were significant independent risk factors impacting FVA.



CONCLUSION: Lawn mower often cause severe ocular injuries, with high-velocity metal foreign bodies that can lead to infections, most commonly caused by Bacillus cereus. Correct use of protective gear, initial vision assessment, and detecting retinal detachment are crucial for visual prognosis.

