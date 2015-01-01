Abstract

Pill aspiration is a significant source of foreign body aspiration in the United States and can occur without swallowing dysfunction or illness. Consequences depend on various factors, such as the pill's chemical composition, size, and diagnostic delay. Aspiration of iron tablets poses a higher risk because of hydroxyl radical formation and subsequent caustic burns, inflammation, obstruction, and/or necrosis. We present a case of a middle-aged obese woman who died 3 weeks after aspirating an iron tablet. Autopsy revealed morbid obesity, a necrotic focus in the right middle lobe of the lung, bronchiolar granulation tissue with iron staining foreign matter, extending into an adjacent arteriole, and mural perforation of the hilar right middle lobe. Despite seeking medical attention twice, the patient was only accurately diagnosed postmortem. This case highlights the importance of accurate and timely diagnosis in preventing fatal outcomes. To enhance diagnostic accuracy and reduce morbidity and mortality associated with pill aspiration, clinicians should maintain a high level of suspicion for foreign body aspiration in patients with persistent or worsening respiratory symptoms. Furthermore, it is crucial for forensic pathologists to have a high index of suspicion about the potential for lethal pill aspiration and complications days after the acute event.

Language: en