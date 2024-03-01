|
INTRODUCTION: The US age-adjusted suicide rate is 35% higher than two decades ago and the COVID-19 pandemic era highlighted the urgent need to address nonfatal self-harm, particularly among youth. This study aimed to report the estimated annual economic cost of US suicide and nonfatal self-harm.
