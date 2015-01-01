Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injury-related disability following road trauma is a major public health concern. Unfortunately, outcome following road trauma and risk factors for poor recovery are inadequately studied, especially for road trauma survivors with minor injuries that do not require hospitalization.



OBJECTIVES: This manuscript reports 12-month recovery outcomes for a large cohort of road trauma survivors.



METHODS: This was a prospective, observational inception cohort study of 1,480 road trauma survivors recruited between July 2018 and March 2020 from 3 trauma centres in British Columbia, Canada. Participants were aged ≥16 years and arrived in a participating emergency department within 24 h of a motor vehicle collision. Data on baseline health and injury severity were collected from structured interviews and medical records. Outcome measures, including the SF-12, were collected during follow-up interviews at 2, 4, 6 and 12 months. Predictors of recovery outcomes were identified using Cox proportional hazards models and summarized using hazard ratios.



RESULTS: Only 42 % of participants self-reported full recovery and only 66 % reported a return to usual daily activities. Females, older individuals, pedestrians, and those who required hospital admission had a poorer recovery than other groups. Similar patterns were observed for the SF-12 physical component. For the SF-12 mental component, no significant differences were observed between participants admitted to hospital and those discharged home from the ED. Return to work was reported by 77 % of participants who had a paying job at baseline, with no significant differences between sex and age groups.



CONCLUSIONS: In a large cohort of road trauma survivors, under half self-reported full recovery one year after the injury. Poor mental health recovery was observed in both participants admitted to hospital and those discharged home from the ED. This finding may indicate a need for early intervention and continued mental health monitoring for all injured individuals, including for those with less serious injuries.

Language: en