Rehm J, Rovira P, Jiang H, Lange S, Shield KD, Tran A, Štelemėkas M. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e774.
38475821
BACKGROUND: Lithuania, a Baltic country in the European Union, can be characterized by high alcohol consumption and attributable burden. The aim of this contribution is to estimate the mortality burden due to alcohol use for the past two decades based on different relative risk functions, identify trends, and analyse the associations of alcohol-attributable burden with alcohol control policies and life expectancy.
*Alcohol Drinking; *Life Expectancy; Alcohol; Alcohol control policies; Alcohol-attributable deaths; Attributable deaths; Fully attributable; Gender; Humans; Lithuania; Lithuania/epidemiology; Male; Partially attributable; Public Policy; Risk; Trends