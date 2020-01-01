Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of the Trauma Rating Index in Age, Glasgow Coma Scale, Respiratory rate and Systolic blood pressure score (TRIAGES) in predicting 24-hour in-hospital mortality among patients aged 65 years and older with isolated traumatic brain injury (TBI).



DESIGN: A retrospective, single-centre cohort study. SETTING: This study was conducted at a government-run tertiary comprehensive hospital. PARTICIPANTS: This study included 982 patients aged 65 years or older with isolated TBI, who were admitted to the emergency department between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2021. INTERVENTIONS: None. PRIMARY OUTCOME: 24-hour in-hospital mortality was the primary outcome.



RESULTS: Among the 982 patients, 8.75% died within 24 hours of admission. The non-survivors typically had higher TRIAGES and lower GCS scores. Logistic regression showed significant associations of both TRIAGES and GCS with mortality; the adjusted ORs were 1.98 (95% CI 1.74 to 2.25) for TRIAGES and 0.72 (95% CI 0.68 to 0.77) for GCS. Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis indicated an area under the ROC curve of 0.86 for GCS and 0.88 for TRIAGES, with a significant difference (p=0.012). However, precision-recall curve (PRC) analysis revealed an area under the PRC of 0.38 for GCS and 0.47 for TRIAGES, without a significant difference (p=0.107).



CONCLUSIONS: The TRIAGES system is a promising tool for predicting 24-hour in-hospital mortality in older patients with TBI, demonstrating comparable or slightly superior efficacy to the GCS. Further multicentre studies are recommended for validation.

