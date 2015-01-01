|
Citation
Chiang L, Miedema S, Saul J, Mercy J, Brooks A, Butchart A, Bachman G, Hegle J, Ligiero D, Logan J, Massetti G. BMJ Paediatr Open 2024; 8(1): e002497.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38479727
Abstract
Violence against children is a pervasive global public health and human rights issue, with 1 billion children experiencing at least one form of violence annually.1 Extensive scientific literature shows childhood adversity, including sexual violence, to be directly and indirectly associated with a host of health and social consequences with a dose-response effect, consequential intergenerational impacts, and sizeable economic ramifications.2 There is a dearth of population data on the prevalence of childhood sexual violence as well as its antecedents and health and social outcomes, which has hampered violence prevention and child protection efforts globally and locally. Population data are critical, alongside administrative data systems and statistical definitions and classification schemes,3 for governments to adequately begin addressing violence against children. The absence of national prevalence data has resulted in limited information to guide national policies and prevention strategies, monitor trends, and evaluate prevention efforts. Globally, lack of data on the epidemiological patterns of violence against children has resulted in deficient prioritisation for preventing and responding to this critical problem.
Keywords
Child Abuse; Epidemiology; Statistics