Abstract

In this issue, Luc & Kangas (2023) describe the validation of a novel probabilistic reward task (PRT) designed for mice, outlining a rigorous and methodical approach that revealed cross-species continuity in task performance. Comparable task outcomes have been shown in other laboratory animal species (e.g., marmosets, rats) as well as humans, underscoring the remarkable translational value of the PRT. The authors correctly note the enormous potential for this task to inform a mechanistic understanding of anhedonia, as well as to address gaps in treatment options for reward learning dysfunction.



Our group has recently explored the development of objective laboratory-based tasks in suicide research and described the potential for animal models to inform suicide biomarkers and treatment efforts (Lamontagne et al., 2022). This much-needed endeavor has only begun to garner attention in the field, as a growing number of suicide researchers appreciate the need to complement self-reports with objective measures. This movement stems from recent articles describing the limitations associated with the subjective reporting of suicidal thoughts or behaviors (STBs), including concerns about patient misrepresentation or concealment of information, as well as issues surrounding the dynamic nature of suicidal thoughts.

Language: en