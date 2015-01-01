|
Lamontagne SJ, Zarate CAJ, Ballard ED. Cogn. Affect. Behav. Neurosci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
In this issue, Luc & Kangas (2023) describe the validation of a novel probabilistic reward task (PRT) designed for mice, outlining a rigorous and methodical approach that revealed cross-species continuity in task performance. Comparable task outcomes have been shown in other laboratory animal species (e.g., marmosets, rats) as well as humans, underscoring the remarkable translational value of the PRT. The authors correctly note the enormous potential for this task to inform a mechanistic understanding of anhedonia, as well as to address gaps in treatment options for reward learning dysfunction.
Anhedonia; Animal models; Ketamine; Probabilistic reward task; Suicide