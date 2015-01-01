Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the current falls prevention knowledge, beliefs and practices of physiotherapists providing clinical care to people with breast cancer.



METHODS: A cross-sectional online survey of currently registered, practising Australian physiotherapists was conducted. The survey was developed and reported using the Checklist for Reporting Results of Internet E-Surveys (CHERRIES) checklist, with data analysed descriptively or using bivariate tests. Free-text responses to open-ended questions were classified into key themes for analysis.



RESULTS: Forty-two physiotherapists completed the survey, of which 55% (23/42) believed that people with breast cancer had a higher risk of falls compared to the general population. Whilst most respondents received prior training in assessing and managing falls risk factors (30/42; 71%), they reported only moderate confidence in assessing and delivering falls prevention care to people with breast cancer (median 6; IQR 4). Only half of respondents (20/38; 53%) routinely asked about falls history although 61% assessed standing balance (23/38) either through an overall functional assessment (16/38; 42%) or using specific balance measures (7/38; 18%).



CONCLUSIONS: Further resources and training for physiotherapists may be required to optimise their skills and confidence, and to embed best-practice falls prevention strategies into the physiotherapy care of people with breast cancer.



IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATIONThere is an opportunity to better address falls in routine breast cancer care.Falls screening and prevention activities should be included in the care pathways for breast cancer.More resources are required for physiotherapists to optimise their skills and confidence to facilitate the uptake of best-practice falls prevention strategies.

