Thompson C, Ferrie L, Pearson SJ, Highlands B, Matthews MJ. Ergonomics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38477628
Exposure to high temperatures can have detrimental effects on cognitive processing and this is concerning for firefighters who routinely work in extreme temperatures. Whilst past research has studied the effects of heat on firefighter cognition, findings are mixed, and no work has measured the time course of cognitive recovery. This study compared working memory, vigilance, and cognitive flexibility of 37 firefighters before and after they engaged in a live-fire training exercise with temperatures exceeding 115 °C. To assess recovery, cognition was measured on exiting the fire, then 20- and 40-minutes post-fire.
cognitive flexibility; firefighters; Heat stress; vigilance