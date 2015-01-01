Abstract

Exposure to high temperatures can have detrimental effects on cognitive processing and this is concerning for firefighters who routinely work in extreme temperatures. Whilst past research has studied the effects of heat on firefighter cognition, findings are mixed, and no work has measured the time course of cognitive recovery. This study compared working memory, vigilance, and cognitive flexibility of 37 firefighters before and after they engaged in a live-fire training exercise with temperatures exceeding 115 °C. To assess recovery, cognition was measured on exiting the fire, then 20- and 40-minutes post-fire.



RESULTS showed impaired vigilance and cognitive flexibility (increased errors, slower responses) immediately after the fire, but recovery at 20-minutes. These findings indicate that a live indoor fire negatively impacts cognitive processing, but this effect is relatively short-lived and return to baseline functioning is seen 20-minutes after exiting the fire. The findings could be used to inform re-entry and cooling decisions.

Language: en