Abstract

Cognitive impairment is recognized as a risk factor for suicide in schizophrenia (SZ) patients. Despite empathy being an important aspect of social cognition, the association between suicidal behavior and empathy has received little attention. We aimed to compare empathy and neurocognition in SZ patients with and without suicide attempts (SAs), and to explore the relationship between empathy, neurocognition, and clinical symptoms in SZ patients with and without SAs. Data on SAs and socio-demographic characteristics were collected from 628 chronic SZ patients. The patients' symptomatology was measured by the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS). Empathy and neurocognition were assessed with the Interpersonal Reactivity Index (IRI) and Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status (RBANS), respectively. Patients with SAs performed better on all IRI domains (except for Perspective Taking) and total scores. Regression results showed that negative symptoms, positive symptoms, and duration of illness were independently associated with IRI total score in patients without SAs (adjusted R(2) = 0.048). In patients without SAs, negative symptoms, general psychopathology, education, age, and sex were independently associated with RBANS total score (adjusted R(2) = 0.265), while in patients with SAs, education, PANSS total score, and age at onset were independently associated with RBANS total score (adjusted R(2) = 0.456). Our results show that SZ patients with SAs may have better empathic performance than patients without SAs. In chronic SZ patients, negative and positive symptoms may have different effects on cognition in the SAs and non-SAs groups.

