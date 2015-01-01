|
Citation
|
Chow DWS, Goi A, Salm MF, Kupewa J, Mollel G, Mninda Y, Ambonisye J, Malongo A, Ketang'enyi E, Sanga E, Ngowi H, William R, Msuya E, Mmbaga BT, Mpili A, Dow DE. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1348242.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38476491
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
More young people are living in the world than ever before, 90% of whom reside in low and middle income countries (LMICs). To address their needs, it is critical to have sustainable youth engagement when determining policy and to advance effective implementation of youth-focused interventions. Youth Community Advisory Boards (CABs) are a sustainable mechanism to achieve this goal. This paper describes engagement with youth CAB members across four locations in Tanzania. To set youth CAB meeting agendas and priorities, we asked youth CAB members to write (using free text) the top five challenges faced by young people in their communities (highest to lower priority). The Google Forms survey link was presented at the May 2023 youth CAB meeting and disseminated through WhatsApp. The survey was completed by smartphone, tablet, or paper provided to the youth liaison for data entry.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Mental Health; *Power, Psychological; Adolescent; Humans; Tanzania; youth advocacy; youth community advisory board; youth empowerment; youth engagement