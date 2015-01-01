|
Parent S, Radziszewski S, Gillard A, Bélanger-Gravel A, Gagne MH, St-Pierre E, Vertommen T, Woodburn A. Front. Sports Act. Living 2024; 6: e1355958.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
38476580
INTRODUCTION: A growing body of research is looking into risk factors for interpersonal violence (IV) in sport. This research suggests the existence of several important risk factors, especially organizational and social factors. One of these factors is the beliefs regarding instrumental effects of violence. Coaches may want to drive performance, deter failure, test resilience and commitment, develop toughness, assure interpersonal control, and promote internal competition. In sum, available evidence suggests the risk of IV increases when coaches believe in the effectiveness of strategies involving IV to enhance athlete performance or perceive external approval for these practices.
Language: en
beliefs; maltreatment; scale; sport; validation; violence