Chen J, Fernandes J, Ke J, Lu F, King B, Hu YH, Jiang H. IEEE Sens. J. 2024; 24(5): 6888-6897.

10.1109/jsen.2024.3351566

38476583

PMC10927005

We developed an ankle-worn gait monitoring system for tracking gait parameters, including length, width, and height. The system utilizes ankle bracelets equipped with wide-angle infrared (IR) stereo cameras tasked with monitoring a marker on the opposing ankle. A computer vision algorithm we have also developed processes the imaged marker positions to estimate the length, width, and height of the person's gait. Through testing on multiple participants, the prototype of the proposed gait monitoring system exhibited notable performance, achieving an average accuracy of 96.52%, 94.46%, and 95.29% for gait length, width, and height measurements, respectively, despite distorted wide-angle images. The OptiGait system offers a cost-effective and user-friendly alternative compared to existing gait parameter sensing systems, delivering comparable accuracy in measuring gait length and width. Notably, the system demonstrates a novel capability in measuring gait height, a feature not previously reported in the literature.


Computer Vision; Gait Monitoring; Stereo Camera; Wearable Device

