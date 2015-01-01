Abstract

In India, a staggering 1.5-2 million individuals are estimated to sustain traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) annually, with nearly 1 million tragically succumbing to their injuries. Road accidents are the primary cause, accounting for 60% of TBIs, followed by falls and violence.





The need for rehabilitation following brain injuries is not only significant but also continuously rising. India, along with other developing nations, faces immense challenges in preventing TBIs, providing effective pre-hospital care, and ensuring proper rehabilitation amidst their rapidly evolving environments. Addressing these challenges is crucial to lessen the devastating burden of TBIs on individuals, families, and healthcare systems.2 The starting point to this process is assessing and outcome prediction. The severity of TBI can range from minor injuries to severe trauma, necessitating accurate initial clinical assessment and documentation.



Clinical Scoring System in Traumatic Brain Injury Clinical scores provide a quick, objective assessment of neurological function, allowing consistent evaluation across different healthcare settings and providers. The clinical scoring system facilitates communication and collaboration between medical professionals involved in the patient's care. They help categorize the severity of a TBI, guide initial treatment, and allocate resources effectively. In addition, they track changes in a patient's neurological state over time, enabling assessment of treatment effectiveness and identification of potential complications. This allows adjustments in care plans and early intervention when needed. Overall they also aid in prognosis prediction. While limitations exist in this aspect, scores can offer some insight into a patient's potential recovery trajectory, aiding in setting realistic expectations for families and guiding rehabilitation planning. Scoring systems empowers research efforts by providing comparable data across the studies, leading to a better understanding of TBIs and the development of improved treatment strategies...

