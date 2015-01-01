Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Button battery (BB) ingestion injuries are a devastating and preventable event within the pediatric population. Efforts to reduce the prevalence of esophageal button battery ingestion injuries include primary preventative measures. It is integral to assess the public's baseline knowledge about BB injuries to tailor future primary prevention efforts.



METHODS: This is a crowdsourcing survey-based study. Participants were notified through our institution's Twitter and Instagram accounts.



RESULTS: There were 930 completed survey responses from May to June 2022. The survey found that 87% (791/910) knew that swallowing a BB could cause injury and 71% knew that it could cause death (642/905). Eight-five percent of respondents did not know what signs and symptoms to look for after BB ingestion, only 30% (99/340) of healthcare professionals felt they would know. Only 10.1% (94/930) of participants knew to give children over 12 months old honey after suspected BB ingestion. Thirty-four percent (311/930) knew that complications could still occur even after BB were removed. Seventy-seven percent (719/930) knew that a dead BB could cause injury but only 17% knew the correct way to dispose of a dead button battery (158/930). Only 8% (72/930) of participants were knew that wrapping dead BB in tape could potentially prevent injury.



CONCLUSION: The current study reveals gaps in the public's understanding of BB injury including: the presentation of BB injuries; the delayed harm of BB impactions; management and mitigation strategies, and BB disposal methods. This survey provided imperative insights to help guide future education and primary prevention initiatives.

