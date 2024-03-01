Abstract

BACKGROUND: The prevalence of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is twice as high in women as in men and this difference already emerges during adolescence. Because the mechanisms underlying this sex-difference remain poorly understood, we took a bottom-up approach to identify factors explaining the sex-MDD relationship.



METHODS: Data came from the TRacking Adolescents' Individual Lives Survey (TRAILS), a population study investigating youths' development from age 11 into adulthood. We assessed multiple baseline covariates (e.g., demographic, social and psychological) at ages 11-13 years and MDD onset at ages 19 and 25 years. In regression analyses, each covariate's role in the sex-MDD association as an effect modifier or confounder/explanatory variable was investigated. Replicability was evaluated in an independent sample.



RESULTS: The analyses identified no effect-modifiers. Baseline internalizing problems, behavioral inhibition, dizziness, comfort in classroom, physical complaints, attention problems, cooperation, self/effortful control, interpersonal life events and computer use partially explained the association between sex and MDD at age 19. The association between sex and MDD at age 25 was explained by largely the same variables, but also by shyness, acne, antisocial behavior, aggression, affection from peers and time spent shopping. The explanatory roles of internalizing problems, behavioral inhibition, negative events involving gossip/rumors and leisure-time spending (computer-use/shopping) were replicated. LIMITATIONS: Potentially important baseline variables were not included or had low response rates. Gender roles or identification were not considered. Baseline MDD was not adjusted for.



CONCLUSION: The sex-MDD association is partially explained by sex differences in symptoms and vulnerability factors already present in early adolescence.

Language: en