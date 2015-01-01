Abstract

For older people, physical inactivity increases fall risk as well as other preventable health conditions. Despite the well-documented benefits of physical activity, uptake and adherence continue to challenge efforts aimed at increasing physical activity and reducing falls. Nested within a randomized controlled trial, this study reports on the factors influencing the physical activity behavior of people, aged between 70 and 90 years, engaged in StandingTall, a home-based balance exercise program proven to reduce falls in the community. The perception of aging, physical activity in older age, and the delivery of exercise were identified as major themes, with the perception of aging an overarching theme influencing both preferences for physical activity in older age and exercise delivery.



FINDINGS demonstrate the importance of considering the role of aging, the influence aging has on physical activity and exercise behavior, and how aging influences the delivery and design of exercise programs including falls prevention activities for older people.

