King S, Stapert SZ, Winkens I, van der Naalt J, van Heugten CM, Rijkeboer MM. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: After a concussion, 1 in 3 patients report persistent symptoms and experience long-term consequences interfering with daily functioning, known as persistent concussion symptoms (PCS). Evidence suggests PCS is (partly) maintained by anxious thoughts about brain functioning, recovery, and experienced symptoms, leading to avoidance behaviors, which may prevent patients from meeting life demands. We aimed to investigate the efficacy of a newly developed intensive exposure intervention for individuals with PCS after concussion aimed to tackle avoidance behavior. SETTING: Participants took part in the intervention at the Maastricht University faculty. PARTICIPANTS: Four participants who experienced PCS after concussion partook in the exploratory study. Participants' age ranged between 20 and 32 (mean = 26.5, SD = 5.9) years, with an average length of time after the concussion of 9.8 months.
