Shaw BS, Breukelman G, Millard L, Moran J, Sandercock G, Shaw I. J. Optom. 2024; 17(4): e100515.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38479117
PURPOSE: Many sports-related concussion (SRC) outcomes can be prevented by removing affected athletes and allowing return after full recovery. Diagnosing concussions on the side-line is challenging, as tools often rely on visual performance assessment. Since acute exercise can affect vision, it is vital to determine if exercise can mask potential brain injury if visual performance assessments are used. The aim of this study was to determine the effect of a single bout of maximal aerobic exercise on acute visual performance.
Language: en
Concussion assessment; Sports related concussion; Sports vision; Sports-related concussion testing; Vision tests