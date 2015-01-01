|
Citation
|
Novak A, Semenza D, Gutman C, Heard-Garris N, Testa A, Jackson DB. J. Pediatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38479639
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To examine the longitudinal relationship between exposure to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in early life and trajectories of firearm exposure from early to middle childhood (ages 5-9). STUDY DESIGN: Data from the LONGSCAN (Longitudinal Studies of Child Abuse and Neglect) study were used. The LONGSCAN study was a prospective study in the United States and contained data from 1354 children from age 4 to age 18. Exposure to ACEs was measured through the wave one interview (age 5), and trajectories of firearm exposure were created using data from waves one (age 5) and two (age 9).
Language: en