Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine the longitudinal relationship between exposure to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in early life and trajectories of firearm exposure from early to middle childhood (ages 5-9). STUDY DESIGN: Data from the LONGSCAN (Longitudinal Studies of Child Abuse and Neglect) study were used. The LONGSCAN study was a prospective study in the United States and contained data from 1354 children from age 4 to age 18. Exposure to ACEs was measured through the wave one interview (age 5), and trajectories of firearm exposure were created using data from waves one (age 5) and two (age 9).



RESULTS: Two trajectories of firearm exposure in childhood were identified: a low exposure group, and a group with persistently-high firearm exposure from ages 5 to 9. ACEs were associated with membership in the high exposure group, and children with four or more ACEs had over twice the odds of membership in the high exposure group compared with children with zero ACEs.



CONCLUSION: ACE exposure in early childhood is associated with persistently-high exposure to firearms from early to middle childhood. This finding highlights the need for pediatricians to consider screening for both ACEs and firearm exposure in routine examinations, as well as the need for future research to identify and evaluate interventions intended to address exposure to adversity and firearms.

Language: en