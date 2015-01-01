Abstract

Dyadic interviews were conducted with 32 youth ages 13-21 and their self-identified key adult supports to illuminate how adult supports help protect youth in communities impacted by high levels of violence. Interview transcripts were analyzed using thematic content analysis. Youth described choosing social interactions carefully, avoiding high-violence areas, and keeping busy with activities. Many youths discussed the necessity of minimizing contact with peers to avoid violence, resulting in isolation from friends and increased engagement with family at home. Adult supports reflected upon an intergenerational transfer of violence avoidance, safety planning, and coping strategies through sharing their own lived experiences. Dyads highlighted the need for intergenerational programming to address social isolation and build supportive social networks.

