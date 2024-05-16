Abstract

Obesity affects physical functions in numerous ways. We aimed to evaluate the association between obesity and falls, physical performance, and balance confidence in community-dwelling older adults. Using first-year baseline data from the Korean Frailty and Aging Cohort Study, 979 older adults were included. General obesity was defined based on the body mass index and body fat percentage, whereas central obesity was classified based on the waist circumference and waist-to-height ratio. Data regarding fall history and balance confidence were acquired using self-questionnaires, and a timed up-and-go test was performed to measure balance-related physical performance. Overall, 17.3% of participants experienced falls in the previous year. Central obesity, as determined by waist circumference (odds ratio, 1.461; 95% confidence interval, 1.024-2.086; p-value, 0.037) and by waist-to-height ratio (odds ratio, 1.808; 95% confidence interval, 1.015-3.221; p-value, 0.044) was significantly associated with falls. Interestingly, general obesity, measured by body fat percentage, was protective against fall-related fractures (odds ratio, 0.211; 95% confidence interval, 0.072-0.615; p-value, 0.004). Participants with central obesity had poorer physical performances in the timed up-and-go test (odds ratio, 2.162; 95% confidence interval, 1.203-3.889; p-value, 0.010) and lower balance confidence according to the Activities-specific Balance Confidence scale (odds ratio, 1.681; 95% confidence interval, 1.153-2.341; p-value 0.007). In conclusion, assessment of central obesity, particularly waist circumference, should be considered as a screening strategy for falls, and older adults with a high waist circumference should receive advice on fall prevention.

