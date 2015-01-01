Abstract

Excessive alcohol consumption has been consistently linked to depression. This study, utilizing nationwide samples from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (n = 21,440) examined the association between drinking behaviors and depressive symptoms while also exploring the influence of sleep duration on this relationship. Demographic, socioeconomic, and health-related factors were included as covariates in the multivariable logistic regression analysis to assess their relationships with depressive symptoms. Based on their sleep duration, the participants were divided into subgroups to explore how sleep duration affects the relationship between drinking behaviors and depressive symptoms. Moderate alcohol consumption (1-4 times a month) was associated with reduced likelihood of experiencing depressive symptoms in women (p = 0.024), with a similar trend observed among men (p = 0.001). Men who started consuming alcohol before the age of 19 had a higher likelihood of experiencing depressive symptoms (p = 0.048). Only women who consumed more alcohol per occasion (≥ 7 drinks) had higher odds of depressive symptoms (p = 0.001). This study revealed complex factors that influence depressive symptoms, including alcohol consumption and sleep duration. This highlights the importance of tailored interventions based on sleep duration and sociodemographic characteristics for preventing and treating depression.

Language: en