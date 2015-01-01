|
Peramuna PDPO, Neluwala NGPB, Wijesundara KK, Dissanayake PBR, DeSilva S, Venkatesan S. Sci. Total Environ. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38479522
Current methods of dam breach analyses adopt a deterministic approach. Applying these methods to Concrete Faced Rockfill Dams (CFRD) is fraught with huge levels of uncertainty, especially in the context of natural hazards. The frequency and magnitude of rainfall and earthquakes are higher in today's world. In the literature, the complete collapse of dams is modelled on dam breach parameters that define the dam break outflow but are not related to the return periods of natural hazards. As more new dams are constructed to control the floods in intra-plate seismic regions, this study presents a novel approach to the derivation of generalized dam break parameters for CFRD based on the structural analysis of Finite Element Model (FEM) simulations for peak ground accelerations corresponding to 475 and 2475 year return periods. Furthermore, the occurrence of rainfall and earthquake for different return periods are modelled using 2D hydrodynamic simulations.
2D model; CFRD; Dam breach parameters; Earthquake; Peak Ground Acceleration; Rainfall