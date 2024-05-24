|
Yan J, He G, Basiri A, Hancock C, Yeboah SK. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(5).
38474914
Walking speed is a significant aspect of evacuation efficiency, and this speed varies during fire emergencies due to individual physical abilities. However, in evacuations, it is not always possible to keep an upright posture, hence atypical postures, such as stoop walking or crawling, may be required for survival. In this study, a novel 3D passive vision-aided inertial system (3D PVINS) for indoor positioning was used to track the movement of 20 volunteers during an evacuation in a low visibility environment. Participants' walking speeds using trunk flexion, trunk-knee flexion, and upright postures were measured. The investigations were carried out under emergency and non-emergency scenarios in vertical and horizontal directions, respectively.
*Fires; *Walking; building fire evacuation; building fire safety; evacuation speed; evacuation time; Humans; Posture; Standing Position; stoop walking; Walking Speed