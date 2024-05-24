Abstract

In substation lightning rod meter reading data taking, the classical object detection model is not suitable for deployment in substation monitoring hardware devices due to its large size, large number of parameters, and slow detection speed, while is difficult to balance detection accuracy and real-time requirements with the existing lightweight object detection model. To address this problem, this paper constructs a lightweight object detection algorithm, YOLOv5-Meter Reading Lighting (YOLOv5-MRL), based on the improved YOLOv5 model's speed while maintaining accuracy. Then, the YOLOv5s are pruned based on the convolutional kernel channel soft pruning algorithm, which greatly reduces the number of parameters in the YOLOv5-MRL model while maintaining a certain accuracy loss. Finally, in order to facilitate the dial reading, the dial external circle fitting method is proposed to calculate the dial reading using the circular angle algorithm. The experimental results on the self-built dataset show that the YOLOv5-MRL object detection model achieves a mean average precision of 96.9%, a detection speed of 5 ms/frame, and a model weight size of 5.5 MB, making it better than other advanced dial reading models.

Language: en