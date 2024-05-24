Abstract

In smart cities, bicycle-sharing systems have become an essential component of the transportation services available in major urban centers around the globe. Due to environmental sustainability, research on the power-assisted control of electric bikes has attracted much attention. Recently, fuzzy logic controllers (FLCs) have been successfully applied to such systems. However, most existing FLC approaches have a fixed fuzzy rule base and cannot adapt to environmental changes, such as different riders and roads. In this paper, a modified FLC, named self-tuning FLC (STFLC), is proposed for power-assisted bicycles. In addition to a typical FLC, the presented scheme adds a rule-tuning module to dynamically adjust the rule base during fuzzy inference processes. Simulation and experimental results indicate that the presented self-tuning module leads to comfortable and safe riding as compared with other approaches. The technique established in this paper is thought to have the potential for broader application in public bicycle-sharing systems utilized by a diverse range of riders.

