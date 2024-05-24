Abstract

Investigating the dynamic response patterns and failure modes of concrete gravity dams subjected to strong earthquakes is a pivotal area of research for addressing seismic safety concerns associated with gravity dam structures. Dynamic shaking table testing has proven to be a robust methodology for exploring the dynamic characteristics and failure modes of gravity dams. This paper details the dynamic test conducted on a gravity dam model on a shaking table. The emulation concrete material, featuring high density, low dynamic elastic modulus, and appropriate strength, was meticulously designed and fabricated. Integrating the shaking table conditions with the model material, a comprehensive gravity dam shaking table model test was devised to capture the dynamic response of the model under various dynamic loads. Multiple operational conditions were carefully selected for in-depth analysis. Leveraging the dynamic strain responses, the progression of damage in the gravity dam model under these diverse conditions was thoroughly examined. Subsequently, the recorded acceleration responses were utilized for identifying dynamic characteristic parameters, including the acceleration amplification factor in the time domain, acceleration response spectrum characteristics in the frequency domain, and modal parameters reflecting the inherent characteristics of the structure. To gain a comprehensive understanding, a comparative analysis was performed by aligning the observed damage development with the identified dynamic characteristic parameters, and the sensitivity of these identified parameters to different levels of damage was discussed. The findings of this study not only offer valuable insights for conducting and scrutinizing shaking table experiments on gravity dams but also serve as crucial supporting material for identifying structural dynamic characteristic parameters and validating damage diagnosis methods for gravity dam structures.

