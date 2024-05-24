Abstract

Detecting road cracks is essential for inspecting and assessing the integrity of concrete pavement structures. Traditional image-based methods often require complex preprocessing to extract crack features, making them challenging when dealing with noisy concrete surfaces in diverse real-world scenarios, such as autonomous vehicle road detection. This study introduces an image-based crack detection approach that combines a Random Forest machine learning classifier with a deep convolutional neural network (CNN) to address these challenges. Three state-of-the-art models, namely MobileNet, InceptionV3, and Xception, were employed and trained using a dataset of 30,000 images to build an effective CNN. A systematic comparison of validation accuracy across various base learning rates identified a base learning rate of 0.001 as optimal, achieving a maximum validation accuracy of 99.97%. This optimal learning rate was then applied in the subsequent testing phase. The robustness and flexibility of the trained models were evaluated using 6,000 test photos, each with a resolution of 224 × 224 pixels, which were not part of the training or validation sets. The outstanding results, boasting a remarkable 99.95% accuracy, 99.95% precision, 99.94% recall, and a matching 99.94% F1 Score, unequivocally affirm the efficacy of the proposed technique in precisely identifying road fractures in photographs taken on real concrete surfaces.

