Abstract

Smoke detectors face the challenges of increasing accuracy, sensitivity, and high reliability in complex use environments to ensure the timeliness, accuracy, and reliability of very early fire detection. The improvement in and innovation of the principle and algorithm of smoke particle concentration detection provide an opportunity for the performance improvement in the detector. This study is a new refinement of the smoke concentration detection principle based on capacitive detection of cell structures, and detection signals are processed by a multiscale smoke particle concentration detection algorithm to calculate particle concentration. Through experiments, it is found that the detector provides effective detection of smoke particle concentrations ranging from 0 to 10% obs/m; moreover, the detector can detect smoke particles at parts per million (PPM) concentration levels (at 2 and 5 PPM), and the accuracy of the detector can reach at least the 0.5 PPM level. Furthermore, the detector can detect smoke particle concentrations at better than 1 PPM accuracy even in an environment with 6% obs/m oil gas particles, 7% obs/m large dust interference particles, or 8% obs/m small dust interference particles.

