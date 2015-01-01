|
Citation
Quah LJJ, Pek JH, Cheng L, Lee CY, Teng DKP, Yeo MYW, Anantharaman V. Singapore Med. J. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Singapore Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
38478733
Abstract
The World Health Organization (WHO) defines mass casualty incidents as "disasters and major incidents which overwhelm local medical resources and compromise standard medical care."[1] This differs from a smaller-scale multiple casualty event, where resources are strained but still sufficient to provide standard medical care.[2] An effective medical response is important to minimise deaths and injuries in a mass casualty incident. The need for a special branch of medicine dedicated to disasters was first recognised in 1975.[3]
