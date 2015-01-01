Abstract

Soccer participation is increasing among female adolescents with a concomitant rise of injuries in this group. Age- and sex-related factors, such as the transition from skeletal immaturity to skeletal maturity as well as anatomic, physiologic, neuromuscular, and behavioral differences between females and males, all play a role in injury patterns for these athletes. Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears in this group have received a great deal of attention in the medical literature and the media in recent years with increasing knowledge about causative factors, surgical management, and injury prevention. There have been fewer studies specifically focused on female adolescent soccer players in relation to other types of injuries, such as patellar dislocation/instability; other knee and ankle ligament tears; hip labral tears; muscle strains and tears; and overuse injuries such as apophysitis, patellofemoral pain syndrome, and bone stress injuries. Because imaging plays a critical role in diagnosis of soccer-related injuries in female adolescents, knowledge of the mechanisms of injury, imaging findings, and clinical considerations are essential for radiologists involved in the care of these patients.

